THE Bahamas confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths yesterday.
This came eight days after the country’s last reported COVID-19 death. One hundred and sixty-nine people have now died from the virus.
The deaths include a 35-year-old man who died on December 20, a 61-year-old man who died on September 29, a 44-year-old man who died on October 26, a 52-year-old woman who died on October 25 and a 35-year-old woman who died on October 25.
The deceased were all New Providence residents.
Currently, 20 deaths are under investigation as potentially related to COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health, meanwhile, confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,772 confirmed cases to date.
Thirty-eight newly recovered cases were also announced yesterday while 121 COVID-19 tests were conducted.
Comments
Honestman 13 hours, 27 minutes ago
Why are four of these deaths from September / October? Was the delay in classifying them intentional to suit government's agenda or am I just being cynical again?
DDK 12 hours, 57 minutes ago
How do we actually know that these five and all other globally reported deaths are not just a part of Big Pharma/Big Governments' plan to make gazillions by "vaccinating" the hell out of The People of The World?
Economist 11 hours, 47 minutes ago
You are correct. Just like they lie about the world being round and you know that it is flat. Are you using QAnon as a source of infomation?
