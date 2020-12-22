THE Bahamas confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths yesterday.

This came eight days after the country’s last reported COVID-19 death. One hundred and sixty-nine people have now died from the virus.

The deaths include a 35-year-old man who died on December 20, a 61-year-old man who died on September 29, a 44-year-old man who died on October 26, a 52-year-old woman who died on October 25 and a 35-year-old woman who died on October 25.

The deceased were all New Providence residents.

Currently, 20 deaths are under investigation as potentially related to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health, meanwhile, confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,772 confirmed cases to date.

Thirty-eight newly recovered cases were also announced yesterday while 121 COVID-19 tests were conducted.