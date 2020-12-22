0

Five New Covid-19 Deaths

As of Tuesday, December 22, 2020

THE Bahamas confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths yesterday.

This came eight days after the country’s last reported COVID-19 death. One hundred and sixty-nine people have now died from the virus.

The deaths include a 35-year-old man who died on December 20, a 61-year-old man who died on September 29, a 44-year-old man who died on October 26, a 52-year-old woman who died on October 25 and a 35-year-old woman who died on October 25.

The deceased were all New Providence residents.

Currently, 20 deaths are under investigation as potentially related to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health, meanwhile, confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 7,772 confirmed cases to date.

Thirty-eight newly recovered cases were also announced yesterday while 121 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

Comments

Honestman 13 hours, 27 minutes ago

Why are four of these deaths from September / October? Was the delay in classifying them intentional to suit government's agenda or am I just being cynical again?

0

DDK 12 hours, 57 minutes ago

How do we actually know that these five and all other globally reported deaths are not just a part of Big Pharma/Big Governments' plan to make gazillions by "vaccinating" the hell out of The People of The World?

0

Economist 11 hours, 47 minutes ago

You are correct. Just like they lie about the world being round and you know that it is flat. Are you using QAnon as a source of infomation?

2

