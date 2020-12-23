Deal Signed To Digitise All Court Documents

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE government signed a contract valued under $480,000 with the firm Z-COM yesterday to implement a digitisation and migration system for all paper-based court documents within the judiciary.

At the contract signing, National Security Minister Marvin Dames explained court dockets and documents will be digitised and placed into an integrated case management system to provide real time access to court files.

The digitisation programme is funded by a loan facilitated by the IDB. He added there are approximately 4.3 million documents between the five courts’ registry.

“Since coming to office, our administration has sought to remove the primary constraints to citizens by improving their access to justice through increased and improved resources,” he said during a Zoom contract signing.

“This is a part of a two-prong technology roll out and follows the December 16, 2020 contract signing to introduce an integrated case management system (ICMS) for the judicial sector. Today’s event will activate the digitisation and migration of all paper-based court documents and dockets. This will subsequently result in the reduction in and better management of the overall volume of hard copy information. Currently, the work of the judiciary is completely paper based,” he said.

“Data is entered into a word processing programme such as a Microsoft Word printed for use during court cases and then filed.”

He said under the current filing system, physical documents and filing cabinets full of paper populate the courts.

Chief Justice Brian Moree identified the other benefits of digitisation which also provide increased transparency, greater accessibility to information, enhanced mobility, and higher level of efficiency in the preservation of data. Additional benefits of the digitisation project would include productivity improvement due to enhanced access in case dockets and records, and reduction in the time and effort required to search for documents and records needed for a variety of data analysis. It would also help in addressing the court’s backlog problem.

“It’s going to be a very major tool in reducing our backlog. The digitisation of the court dockets to the court documents. First of all, it’s going to reduce the cycle for cases - that means that we’re going to be able to reduce the life span from the commencement of the case to the delivery of the judgement,” the chief justice said.

“We’re going to have fewer adjournments because we won’t have difficulties with the files and getting the papers before for the judges. That is going to expedite the process. It is also going to be extremely helpful to the Bar and litigants who represent themselves because they’re gonna be able to file documents online on their computer.”

Deann Zufall of Z-COM said his company intends to begin the digitisation efforts beginning in the middle of January, following the holiday. The process is expected to take 12 months.

“I would speak to where the actual digitization will be taking place,” Ms Zufall said of security measures which will be in place. “It is under a hosted environment which exercises the most extreme security protocols that are available. In addition to that, once the documents are migrated to the ICMS they will be taken under the operation and backup procedures that are inherent to that particular project so we’re safeguarding them for the duration of our digitisation efforts and we’ve taken every security measure and protocol to ensure there are firewalls in place, there are encryptions, there are secure VPN.

“During the course of our efforts over the next 12 months, we will be implementing a barcode process in procedure that will allow us to identify where a case is at a given point and time so that we will be able to track the full lifecycle of where a case is at any time. Beyond that we do have redundancies, disaster recovery processes, and a number of safeguards in place as well as the continuing maintenance of the paper records for the foreseeable future.”