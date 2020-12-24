$700 Fine For Marijuana Possession

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 62-year-old man who was found with several packages filled with marijuana was fined $700 in the Magistrate’s Court.

Police arrested Paul Collins after they found Indian Hemp in his pocket and shoes on December 20.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous drug possession with the intent to supply and a single count of simple possession during a hearing before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The court was told officers on patrol near Cedar Lane observed Collins appearing to look in their direction before acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, they approached the defendant and informed him he would be searched in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms. During their investigation, officers discovered a marijuana joint in Collins’ pants pocket. When they checked the area where he was standing, they also found a clear plastic bag with 18 mini ziploc baggies all containing marijuana. Collins was subsequently arrested and taken to the Northeastern police station. When officers conducted a secondary search there, they discovered a quantity of loose marijuana in his shoes. He was then taken to the Drug Enforcement Unit where he told police he had the drugs for “smoking purposes”.

During the hearing, Collins told the magistrate he had a psychosis diagnosis and smoked marijuana to keep himself calm.

Magistrate McKinney fined him $700 or four months in prison.