Man And Two Teenagers Deny Possession Of Firearm, Ammunition

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN and two teenagers who denied being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal ammunition were yesterday granted bail ahead of their trial.

Dominique Rolle, 24, Rayvaughn Pinder, 18, and Dion Exelant, 18, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney after police alleged they found them with a black glock 43 pistol and eight rounds of unfired 9mm ammunition on December 21.

During the arraignment, all of the defendants denied the allegation and the matter was adjourned to February 1 for trial.

In the meantime, Pinder, Rolle and Exelant were granted $8,000 bail.