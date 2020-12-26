0

Man Found Hanged In Grand Bahama Home

As of Saturday, December 26, 2020

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating after a man was found hanged at his house on Friday.

The 43-year-old was discovered by police at his Raleigh Drive home shortly after 1pm. He was officially pronounced dead by a doctor at the Rand Memorial Hospital. He had last been seen on Thursday at around 5am.

Foul play is not suspected and a pathologist’s report will determine the exact cause of death.

Comments

Clamshell 20 hours, 27 minutes ago

When will The Tribune ever learn that unless a suicide is carried out in a public setting, it is a sad private act that is NOT a headline-worthy news story? There’s far more important stuff these so-called “journalists” could be attending to.

0

ThisIsOurs 18 hours, 50 minutes ago

hmmm... that's an interesting point of view, not sure I agree. My only take on the posting of any (maybe unexpected more so) death is that sufficient time should have passed for family members to have been notified. Death is surreal enough as it is without adding in the unorthodox notification channel.

0

GodSpeed 19 hours, 37 minutes ago

Destroying the economy, "social distancing" and locking everything down will cause this.

2

John 13 hours, 58 minutes ago

He was supposed to get married as early as today, according to some reports. Seriously?

0

