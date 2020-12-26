Man Found Hanged In Grand Bahama Home

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating after a man was found hanged at his house on Friday.
The 43-year-old was discovered by police at his Raleigh Drive home shortly after 1pm. He was officially pronounced dead by a doctor at the Rand Memorial Hospital. He had last been seen on Thursday at around 5am.
Foul play is not suspected and a pathologist’s report will determine the exact cause of death.
Comments
Clamshell 20 hours, 27 minutes ago
When will The Tribune ever learn that unless a suicide is carried out in a public setting, it is a sad private act that is NOT a headline-worthy news story? There’s far more important stuff these so-called “journalists” could be attending to.
ThisIsOurs 18 hours, 50 minutes ago
hmmm... that's an interesting point of view, not sure I agree. My only take on the posting of any (maybe unexpected more so) death is that sufficient time should have passed for family members to have been notified. Death is surreal enough as it is without adding in the unorthodox notification channel.
GodSpeed 19 hours, 37 minutes ago
Destroying the economy, "social distancing" and locking everything down will cause this.
thephoenix562 15 hours, 46 minutes ago
So we never had suicides before?
GodSpeed 13 hours, 51 minutes ago
we never had lockdowns before
proudloudandfnm 13 hours, 17 minutes ago
GB is not in lockdown....
GodSpeed 12 hours, 59 minutes ago
the damage is already done.
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
agreed.
John 13 hours, 58 minutes ago
He was supposed to get married as early as today, according to some reports. Seriously?
