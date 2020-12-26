Three Dead, Multiple Injuries After Two Traffic Accidents

Three people are dead and there are reports of multiple injuries after two traffic accidents just hours apart.

In the first incident, a Honda Accord and a Chevy Malibu reportedly collided with a Nissan March on West Bay Street and Blake Road at around 6pm on Friday.

Emergency medical services were called and a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were taken to hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Department are investigating.

The second incident happened on Abaco shortly after midnight on Saturday.

A Nissan Frontier truck owned by the Defence Force with two occupants and a Black Honda Fit with five occupants collided on S C Bootle Highway in the Leisure Lee area.

A man who was a passenger in the Honda Fit died at the scene. The other four occupants of that vehicle received serious injuries and were airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

The occupants in the Nissan Frontier received non-life threatening injuries.