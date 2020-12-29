45 Haitian Migrants Held In Long Island

FORTY-FIVE Haitian migrants were arrested by law enforcement officers in Long Island on Saturday.

According to a press release from the Department of Immigration, the group of 36 Haitian men and nine women were arrested and detained by officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and Bahamas Customs Department after their vessel came ashore at Clarence Town, Long Island.

Immigration officials have been dispatched to Long Island for investigation and further processing of the migrants who are presently being held at the Community Centre in Clarence Town.

According to the statement, all migrants have received medical attention from local Ministry of Health personnel and reported to be well.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said the migrants’ vessel ran aground before dawn on Saturday.

He said the migrants were provided with masks and that a US Coast Guard helicopter was assisting with search and rescue efforts.

The group is expected to appear in Magistrates Court in Clarence Town today.