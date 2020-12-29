Updated: Mom Of Seven Beaten To Death

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

A SINGLE mother of seven is dead following a suspected domestic dispute in Abaco.

According to a relative, Angeleta Pritchard was beaten to death in front of her four-month-old child at her home on Boxing Day.

Police said they were called to a home in Crown Haven after 1pm on Saturday, December 26, where they found Ms Pritchard’s lifeless body. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said additional inquiries revealed that the woman “had an altercation with a male earlier that day” and was later found lifeless at her home with “injuries to the face”.

The victim, who had just turned 36 on Christmas Day, was reportedly beaten to death with a blunt object, The Tribune was told. A man is currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

When she spoke to The Tribune on Monday, Ms Pritchard’s sister, Kendria “Star” Russell, was distraught. She believes her sister was killed because the suspected assailant could not handle rejection.

Ms Russell said: “This is about jealousy and domestic violence. He didn’t want to leave. I wasn’t there to say exactly what the argument was about, but, knowing my sister, I assume that she said that she didn’t want him around anymore and he wouldn’t take it.”

“How she had her last kid, she had cartilage damage so he probably held her down.

“He had to have done that because my sister is a fighter. She would not have gone down without a fight. For him to do something like that, he had her in a vulnerable position. And, the baby was right there so I know she was thinking she didn’t want anything to happen to her baby.”

Ms Pritchard had been in a relationship with the suspected assailant and ended it, according to her sister, because of his jealous, obsessive behaviour that often led to violence. He was not the father of her four-month-old, this newspaper was told.

The victim’s sister continued: “She always said he was short in temper. He always used to go on her job harassing her and coming to her house at 3 o’clock in the morning disturbing her. He wouldn’t let her go.”

Ms Russell said her sister was a hard-working single mother “hustling for her kids, day in and day out”.

“They had the best,” she said. “She did not deserve to go down the way she went down. She was always a free spirit, loving and fun person to be around.

Ms Russell said that seven children were left behind. She now left the matter in God’s hands. “Whatever God does is well done,” she said. “I love you my sister and I promise you that your children will have the best possible life and (we will love) the way you would love them.”

Ms Pritchard is a 2002 graduate of S C Bootle High School in Abaco. She worked as an assistant manager at Cooper’s Town Marine and also worked as a security guard.