Three In Hospital After Two Separate Shootings

THREE men, including a Bimini man, are in hospital after two separate shootings over the weekend.

On Sunday shortly before 6pm, police in New Providence received reports of a shooting at Spenser Corner and Key West Street. Officers responded and were told that a group of people were gathered outside a yard when a dark coloured vehicle pulled up and the occupants opened fire on them.

Two men were injured. They were taken to hospital by private vehicle.

An all-points bulletin was issued and moments later police on Cordeaux Avenue saw a vehicle fitting the description travelling at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was pursued and stopped on Lincoln Boulevard. Two men got out of the vehicle and as the officers approached them, one of them ran.

A chase followed, police said, and as the suspect was running, one of the officers saw him throw an object. The officer captured the suspect who was taken back to the area where the object was thrown.

An extensive search was carried out which resulted in the officer finding a black 9mm pistol. A search of the vehicle revealed a 9mm spent casing. Both suspects were arrested.

A day earlier, a man was shot during a fight in Porgy Bay, Bimini.

Police said shortly after 1pm on Saturday, two men were involved in an argument. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a handgun, shooting the other in the chest. The victim was taken to the Bimini clinic and seen by the island’s doctor. He was listed in stable condition.

He was later airlifted to New Providence to seek further medical attention.

The other man fled the area and is now being sought by police.

Investigations are continuing into both incidents.