Second Suspected Suicide Probed

POLICE are investigating a suspected suicide in New Providence just days after a man was discovered hanged from a ceiling in Grand Bahama.

According to police, the New Providence man’s unresponsive body was found in a home on Victoria Avenue on Monday.

“Preliminary reports stated that shortly before 11pm, police received reports of an unresponsive body of a male that was found with a cord around the neck. The officers on their arrival, were directed to a stairwell where they found the body of a male as reported,” police said.

“Emergency medical services were summoned, following their examination, they pronounced the body lifeless. Police are awaiting the identification of a next of kin and an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.”

The matter is being investigated as a suspected suicide in the interim.

This incident comes after another man allegedly committed suicide in Grand Bahama on Christmas Day. Police said shortly after 1pm on Friday, December 25, officers were called to a residence on Raleigh Drive where the body of a 43-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling. He was last seen on Thursday, December 24, shortly after 5am. Foul play was not suspected at that time.

There also appears to be an increase in suicides this year, with several fatal incidents and attempted suicides reported in 2020.

When asked if suicide or suicidal thoughts were more prone to happen during the holidays, one local counsellor said the festive period is not the only time people are motivated to self-harm.

“Maybe now COVID has changed things where the loneliness or not being maybe able to see the loved ones, but I certainly believe due to research that if persons wanted to do it they could do it at any time of the day,” clinical mental health counselor and coordinator and assistant secretary of the Bahamas Psychological Association K Saunders said.

“So it’s not particularly this holiday season, but if they have that notion that they want to do it —they can do it or they will do it.

“For instance, if somebody wants to commit suicide without seeking help, that can occur. So if perhaps they didn’t reach out in time or maybe they’re not around persons or loved ones who notice the sign. So it’s a number of reasons why persons commit suicide, but for us at the Bahamas Psychological Association, we do provide that help. We advertise the line.”

Ms Saunders said at this time the calls to the association’s hotline have been fluctuating, averaging maybe 50 to 75 this month.

The hotline received more than 100 calls last month. The Adult Support Line can be reached at 816-3799 or 815-5850 while the Child, Adolescent and Parent Support Line can be reached at 819-7652.