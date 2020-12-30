Weather Forecast – Synopsis For The Sw North Atlantic

Synopsis for the SW North Atlantic

255 PM EST Wed Dec 30 2020

A cold front extending from 31N55W to 27N74W will stall and weaken through tonight. Strong high pressure north of the front will shift east-south-eastward through Friday. Fresh to strong trade winds and large seas will prevail across southern waters tonight through Fri night. The next cold front will move east of Florida on Sat night-Sun.

TONIGHT E winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft Atlantic Exposures, and 3 to 5 ft elsewhere.

THURSDAY E to SE winds 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft Atlantic Exposures and 3 to 5 ft elsewhere.

THURSDAY NIGHT E to SE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft Atlantic Exposures, and 3 to 5 ft elsewhere.

FRIDAY E to SE winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft Atlantic Exposures and 3 to 5 ft elsewhere.

FRIDAY NIGHT E to SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SATURDAY SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SATURDAY NIGHT SE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUNDAY SE to S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

SUNDAY NIGHT S winds 10 kt. Seas 3 ft or less.

MONDAY W to NW winds 10 kt. Seas 3 ft or less.

MONDAY NIGHT N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 ft or less.

