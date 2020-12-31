One Atlantis Casino Worker Tested Positive For Covid

THE Atlantis resort on Paradise Island said one casino worker tested positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks ago, dispelling social media reports that claimed 10 of its workers had the disease.

“The report of 10 casino team members testing positive for COVID-19 is untrue,” the resort said in a statement responding to questions from The Tribune. “One casino team member tested positive over two weeks ago, and COVID-19 response protocols were enacted immediately.”

The mega resort, which reopened earlier this month after being closed since March, said it is committed to providing a safe environment for everyone. Atlantis workers are tested weekly for COVID-19.

“Our team members’ and guests’ health and safety are and will always remain our highest priority. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the risk of exposure at the resort, Atlantis has implemented health and safety protocols in partnership with local medical experts and Cleveland Clinic to make the greatest efforts to deliver a healthy, safe and secure environment.

“These protocols include mandatory daily health screenings, thermal temperature checks at all entry points, and weekly team member testing (sixth-day test) in collaboration with local public health and medical experts. Everyone is required to wear face masks properly, and physical distancing measures are in place. Team members are required to follow health and safety protocols, even when leaving the resort.”

The employee who tested positive has to abide by local public health protocols, which includes 14-day quarantine, and follow their medical provider’s instructions, the resort said.

“The team member must provide a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 Test and a doctor’s note stating they are in good health to return to work.”