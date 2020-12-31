Police Shoot Man Who ‘Pulled Gun’: One Suspect Killed And Three More On The Loose, Say Officers

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A POLICE-involved shooting yesterday left one man dead and three suspects on the loose.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Solomon Cash told reporters at the scene that sometime after 12.15pm, police officers received information about several individuals who were assembled at Second Street.

“They were in possession of (a) firearm,” he said. “After the officer got to the scene, they found several individuals, four in number, fitting the description as given earlier to the officers. When the officers approached the individual, three of the persons ran. The fourth person engaged the officers – produced a weapon. The officers in turn fired at the individual… subsequently causing fatal injuries.

“We have already contacted Madam Coroner who came to the scene. She has examined the scene with us. We’re going to be forwarding the police information at a much later date to Her Majesty’s Coroner for an inquest.”

When asked if the victim fired at the officers, ACP Cash answered: “All I can tell you is that the suspect produced a weapon on the officers, as a result they returned fire at the suspect.”

Police said a firearm was recovered from the scene. As for whether the suspect was known to police, he said the Royal Bahamas Police Force did not have any identity for the suspect at the time.

As for a description of the three who ran away, ACP said: “I don’t have a full description of those suspects as yet, but what I would want to do is appeal to members of the public who live in this area or who may have been travelling the area at the time as should they have information to please feel free to contact the police at our police emergency number 911 or 919.”

He said no officers were injured, but could not be certain as to whether the police wore their body cams at the time of the shooting.

Asked if there was a dashcam on the police car, ACP Cash said he wasn’t certain of that information at the time.

“All that forms a part of the investigation and as the investigation progresses, I’ll be able to release what other additional information we have.”

Asked about the number of officers involved in the incident, he told reporters he couldn’t disclose that information.