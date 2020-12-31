Wrap Up Well - There’S A Cold Start To The New Year

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE weather outside won’t be frightful as the popular Christmas tune goes, but delightful for most Bahamians as they will definitely have to pull out those blankets come Monday morning when temperatures will drop, putting a chill in the air.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology Basil Dean, it will be a bit breezy over the next few days.

Mr Dean said: “We received many calls on this today.

“In fact, someone called me from Turks and Caicos asking about the weather. There will be some breeze over the next couple of days, but nothing to the level that warrants any special warning.

“We have a front going through on Sunday night late and the winds behind that aren’t that strong, however there are some strong winds in the Eastern Caribbean around Puerto Rico. “They will have about two days with 20 to 30 knot winds, but it will be pushing southward so that will not affect us.”

Mr Dean, a chief meteorologist, predicts that there will be no more than 15 to 25 knot winds in the Central and South Eastern Bahamas. Those winds, he said, are what Bahamians are experiencing right now. The winds are not going to get much higher than the predicted 15 to 25 knots, he said.

Asked about the temperatures, he said they will drop early next week.

He continued: “There will be a noticeable drop in temperature.

“We are looking at mid-sixties (degrees) for us and in Grand Bahama they will probably get low sixties.

“The daytime highs will be in the low to mid-seventies behind the front. The front goes through late Sunday night to early Monday morning and the drop in temperature will come in on Monday to Tuesday for a couple of days.”