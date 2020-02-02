Two Dead After High Speed Chase With Police

Two men are dead after a car crashed following a high speed chase with police on Saturday night.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, officers acting on information in Golden Gates observed suspicious activity by the two men in a silver Honda Fit.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the occupants drove off, leading police on a chase.

The driver of the Honda then lost control and crashed at the junction of Blue Hill Road and Moonshine Drive. He was ejected from the vehicle.

EMS and fire services were called and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died later in hospital.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition from the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.