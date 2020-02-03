Polymers Lays-Off 11 As Plastics Ban Bites

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Polymers International last night confirmed it had terminated 11 employees due to “reduced demand” for its products as a result of the growing global ban on Styrofoam and single-use plastics.

Greg Ebelhar, the Freeport-based manufacturer’s chief operating officer, in a messaged response to Tribune Business’s inquiries said it had “been a heart-breaking time” for the company and those affected, but no further lay-offs were anticipated in “the foreseeable future”.

“The correct number is 11,” Mr Ebelhar told this newspaper, amid reports circulating elsewhere that up to 15-20 staff might have been terminated. “Single-use plastic bans have reduced demand for expandable polystyrene.

“We believe that we are aligned to be viable at this level for the foreseeable future. This has been a heart-breaking time for the Polymers family, and we wish those who are gone all the best in these trying times.”

K Peter Turnquest, deputy prime minister, said the government had been informed there was “no immediate intent” for further terminations at the export-driven manufacturer that produces polystyrene beads for use in foam products, such as Styrofoam cups and food trays, that are being banned in an increasing number of countries including The Bahamas.

“I think there’s 11-12 persons that have been let go,” he told Tribune Business. “They don’t anticipate any further lay-offs. There’s no immediate intent to have any further reductions.

“Every loss of a job is a worry and concern to us in government. We certainly do lament the loss of economic opportunity for those individuals that are directly affected.”

The deputy prime minister continued: “However, this government continues to offer its social safety net in terms of unemployment benefit, and we continue to invest in individuals through the Small Business Development Centre to empower them to create employment for themselves and others.

“We are doing our best to bring investment projects across the line, so that they can start to put shovels in the ground and absorb a lot of the labour coming on to the market.”

Polymers International’s move, though, will deal another blow to an already-reeling Grand Bahama and Freeport economy that is still struggling to recover some five months after the fearsome battering it took from Hurricane Dorian.

These lay-offs, together with the 11 that recently took place at Grand Bahama International Airport, add to those jobs lost at businesses that have been forced to downsize or have not re-opened following the Category Five storm.

One source, though, speaking on condition of anonymity said the globally-expanding ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam products meant that Polymers International’s move to right-size was almost inevitable. “The whole market has turned,” they said.

The manufacturer last July terminated 10 contract workers as its first response to the fall in demand for its products, with Mr Ebelhar saying then: “Polymers International Ltd recently adjusted our workforce in response to changing market dynamics that are reducing demand for the resins we manufacture in our Freeport facility.

“Although we took several previous steps to reduce expenses that did not affect labour, we recently had to dismiss 10 contract employees.”