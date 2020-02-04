Sands Says Hanna Martin Claims 'Unfair'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands called Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin’s recent claims of people being denied healthcare “unfair”.

On Sunday, Ms Hanna Martin issued a statement noting she has heard “more and more personal accounts” from people in distress “meeting brick walls in accessing the social safety net of our country.” She also claimed people with catastrophic illnesses are facing barriers in the public health system and are “being turned away because they do not have the money.”

The former Cabinet minister suggested the country had a policy, since Majority Rule, of protecting the poor.

“While I understand the constraints of public finances, this must be a question of priorities,” the Progressive Liberal Party MP said. “It was never intended from January 10, 1967 that suffering humans would have doors shut in their faces in the midst of their desperation.

“This is not who we are as a people. It has always been the position of these institutions, so far as is possible, that the weakest amongst us would not fall between the cracks in accessing assistance.

“The minister of health and the minister of social services must confirm this government’s commitment to this age-old policy position and, if not, disclose to the Bahamian people a departure from established policy.”

Dr Sands said yesterday he had seen Ms Hanna Martin’s statement and assured the public the government tries its best to help those in need with accessing healthcare.

“The position of this government and every government has been that we provide the best possible healthcare within the constraints within the government’s ability. That is the way it’s been under this administration. That’s the way it’s been under multiple other administrations,” Dr Sands explained.

“There are circumstances where there are no beds in the hospital – we’ve spoken about that. We’ve had to cancel elective surgery, so is that denying care?

“I would wish that specific instances are reported and you know we can see what the circumstances are to see whether there’s been any unreasonable approach, but to simply say that people have been denied I think is a bit unfair,” he added.



Attempts to secure comment from Ministry of Social Services officials were unsuccessful up to press time.