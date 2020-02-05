March 1 Deadline For Asset Disclosures

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Disclosure Commission has sent notices to all Members of Parliament and senators as the deadline for declarations approaches.

MPs and those in the Senate are expected to submit documents disclosing their assets by March 1.

According to PDC chairman Myles Laroda yesterday, officials have shown interest in fully complying with the requirement.

“A few weeks ago, I signed off on letters and enclosed declarations to Members of Parliament and senators to disclose their assets of December 31, 2018 and so we await to see what transpires in that period,” he told The Tribune. “I have gotten calls from a few parliamentarians just requesting certain information of what they should do in providing documentary evidence with regards to certain assets.

“All of the parliamentarians submitted their declarations for the year that was outstanding,” he also said when asked about MPs and senators’ compliance with declaring assets.

Last year, three Members of Parliament requested extra time to disclose assets and liabilities and made their disclosures before the end of an extension period.

“Three MPs would have written the commission in advance and asked for an extension,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said last March. “That was granted. One in particular was travelling at a particular time. In spite of (requesting extra time), my understanding is two have already submitted even before the expiration of the granted time. They complied and the other has been given an extension and the commission has the right to do that.”

Free Town MP Dionisio D’Aguilar, Southern Shores MP Frankie Campbell and West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe had missed the March 1 deadline and sought an extension, which the law allows.

The Public Disclosure Act empowers only two people to act on delinquent filings: the prime minister and the leader of the opposition. Either of them can publish the information through a communication in the House of Assembly or cause for it to be laid in the Senate. Either can authorise that the information be presented to the attorney general or commissioner of police so those who failed to disclose could face a penalty.

The penalty for not disclosing is a $10,000 fine and/or up to two years in prison.

Last year, the deadline for filings was delayed until the end of March.