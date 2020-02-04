Video: Burglars Target Eastern Estates

Video Video 1

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS in eastern gated communities have had their sense of safety disrupted by a string of home burglaries.

Chief Superintendent of Police Perry Clarke, officer-in-charge of the Elizabeth Estates Police Station, said police are investigating after several complaints were reported by residents in Palm Cay and Treasure Cove.

“The amazing part is these are gated communities with 24-hour security services engaged and yet these things still go on. That’s the puzzling thing about it to tell you the truth,” he said yesterday.

A resident of Port New Providence told The Tribune his community has been affected as well.

The criminal acts began when thieves stole money from unoccupied cars, he said, and has evolved into robbers stealing valuables from unlocked homes, including as much as $2,000 in one case.

The resident said the burglaries are unprecedented. Residents, he said, were initially warned about heightened criminal activity in the Sandy Port area, which is in western New Providence, before the crimes in the eastern area took off.

Surveillance videos obtained by The Tribune show thieves in action in both the Sandy Port and eastern gated communities.

In one case, a man with tattoos on his forearms is seen closely examining his surroundings and peering into a home. The burglars have their faces covered.

Residents suspect the thieves are gaining entry into their communities from the sea area.

“We’ve heard that rumour about the seaside arrivals but that can’t be substantiated just now,” CSP Clarke said.

Said the Port New Providence resident: “These people always seem to come between one and four in the morning. They check if patio doors are open and then steal things like cash and valuables that they could easily get rid off. They look very comfortable in all the videos we’ve had, like they’re familiar with their surroundings, like they’ve been there before, perhaps to do landscaping work or who knows. They’re awfully confident about knowing what’s going on. It seems like a very coordinated thing and it’s the same group of people. We’ve never had this kind of issue with crime. Port New Providence always seemed to be the one with the least incidences. We had one or two robberies in the last 15 years that were very coordinated and targeted attacks, but nothing of this level. People are getting very antsy, especially with this cool weather––everyone is scared to leave anything open.”