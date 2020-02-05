Second Sex Assault During Home Raid

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN in New Providence was sexually assaulted on Tuesday night during a home invasion in Coral Harbour.

Police said around 8pm, two men forced their way into a home and held a female resident at bay before robbing her of cash and personal items. One of the men sexually assaulted the female, before both men left the home and escaped in her grey 2008 Lexus IS-250 vehicle. This comes after a similar incident in January on Marshall Road, where two robbers forced their way into a home and robbed the residents of cash and personal items. One of the burglars sexually assaulted a woman in the home before they escaped in one of the victims’ black 2014 Ford F-150 truck. This was just one of a string of home invasions reported in recent weeks.

Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Superintendent Shanta Knowles said although police are alarmed, they do not know if these types of crime are becoming a trend. While affirming the force’s commitment to ensuring the safety of communities, she encouraged the public to be alert and vigilant.

“We have a job to do and we’re focused on doing just that – making our presence felt in the community. We will support all victims of crime….of course we will support those who were sexual assaulted,” she added.

“But we remind people to be cautious also to take precautions and not have valuables especially business places to keep large sums of cash and valuables on premises but instead and when making deposits to not have employees randomly make deposits but instead use the services of armed vehicles. Make random deposits not structured deposits where people maybe watching.”

Coral Harbour joins the list of quiet communities shaken up by recent robberies. The Tribune recently reported several complaints of burglaries in the gated communities of Palm Cay and Treasure Cove, which are in eastern New Providence. Supt Knowles noted that crime can happen anywhere and advised individuals to put in place security measures at home.

“Your location doesn’t necessarily make a difference, it’s continuing to be aware and to make your surroundings secure,” she said.

“I know a lot of people (are) not interested in putting up security bars and screens in their homes because sometimes it detracts from the beauty of the home, but it’s a safety measure and we encourage you to use them. We encourage these surveillance systems and to have them in operation and in use.

“Get to know your neighbours. Neighbours can share information. Neighbours can watch out for neighbours and that’s what we encourage. We are encouraging neighbours to be nosey and see who is going to the home next door. See who is not familiar with home next door. Make calls.”

Anyone with information on this latest incident or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS or the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991.