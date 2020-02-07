Bahamian, Chinese Nationals Intercepted During Human Smuggling Operation

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian and a group of Chinese nationals were intercepted by the US Coast Guard at sea during an illegal human smuggling operation last week, according to Immigration officials on Grand Bahama.

The immigrants were taken to Grand Bahama on January 28, but the Bahamian man was detained by US Coast Guard officials and is expected to face possible prosecution in the US for human smuggling.

According to reports, sometime around 6pm at Freeport Habour, officials of the USCG Cutter William Flores arrived with 10 Chinese immigrants (seven men and three women) who were discovered onboard a vessel piloted by a Bahamian male, heading toward Florida on January 20.

Immigration Napthali Cooper said the migrants were turned over to Immigration officials and officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. They were taken to Immigration Headquarters in Freeport for processing.

He noted that all of the migrants had entered the Bahamas legally from China via Panama onboard Copa Airlines and were admitted as visitors into the Bahamas sometime before the Christmas of 2019.

Mr Cooper reported that the migrants were examined by the medical team from the Disease and Surveillance Unit of the Public Hospitals Authority.

They were flown to New Providence on Wednesday and will be detained at the Detention Centre to await repatriation to China.

