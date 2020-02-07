Fatal Police Chase Was 'Tragic'

By Leandra Rolle

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames has called a recent police chase that led to two men being killed in a car crash “unfortunate” and “tragic”, adding it’s never easy when “someone loses their life.”

While he said the matter is under investigation, Mr Dames told reporters it is not “uncommon” for police chases to end badly.

“If you watch the news, you would see in the United States and other places, these high-speed chases that (happen) from time to time, end in disaster. If not disaster for the persons who are being chased, it’s some innocent civilian standing on the side of the road,” he said.

“Or some driver going about their business trying to get to their destination or even a law enforcement officer.”

“And so this is very dangerous business especially on the streets of our nation and our streets are very narrow, but persons, young men in particular, continue to take these risks.”

“I am not going to speak to that matter because, of course, that matter is certainly under investigation and we’d have to let the courts at the end of the day make some determination as to what transpired.”

According to police, officers were acting on information shortly after 9pm on Sunday when they visited the Golden Gates area and observed a silver coloured car that was occupied by two men who were behaving suspiciously.

Speaking at the scene, Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs told reporters: “Officers on mobile patrol attempted to stop a vehicle, a Nissan Note, silver in colour, suspected of being involved in an armed robbery. The first attempt by the officers, the vehicle failed to stop.

“It led police on a high-speed chase from the Carmichael Road corridor to Golden Gates #1 subdivision, East Street, and came back around. The vehicle at the time was travelling at a high rate of speed.”

Police said the driver lost control, ran into a concrete wall on the western side of Baillou Hill Road, near Moonshine Drive, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, officers added, was taken to the hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

While acknowledging that losing a loved one is never easy, Mr Dames was clear that his ministry will not stop its efforts to combat crime across the country.

“It’s a very tragic situation and anytime someone loses their life, no matter who they are, it’s very unfortunate and I would again warn the young men out there especially who feel that living a life of crime is the only way to go,” the Mount Moriah MP added.

“And there are consequences and in this small country of ours, we will not sit back and allow a handful of misfits to run rampant though this country and to terrorise innocent, hardworking Bahamians.”

“That is not going to happen…and not under this government.”

“We would’ve recently signed a contract for the use of body worn cameras and dash cams and it’s an incident like this that will certainly allow the public to see exactly what happened, how it happened and why it happened… because at the end of the day, it’s all about transparency.”

Meanwhile, as it relates to other crime matters, the security minister urged members of the public to notify the police if any suspicious activities are seen happening in their respective communities.

The Tribune recently reported that in the last several weeks residents in both eastern and western New Providence have complained about increased burglaries in their communities.

Quiet gated communities such as Palm Cay, Treasure Cove and Sandy Port have also reported several of these incidents to police.

Speaking on the matter to reporters on Friday, Mr Dames said: “Crimes of this nation, as always, are of a concern and I get constant updates from the Royal Bahamas police force.”

"And I believe that they are following many number of leads. Where those leads will end up, we just have to wait and see but this is the world that we're living in today unfortunately."

"And I continue to say to members of the public that anytime you see anything, remotely looks suspicious, you pick up the phone and call the police and let's deal with it."