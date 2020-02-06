‘Make Killers Pay Victims’ Families’

By FARRAH JOHNSON

KHANDI Gibson, founder and president of the local advocacy group Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), wants the government to enforce legislation that would ensure that perpetrators are responsible for supporting the families of victims affected by their acts of violence.

“We will be advocating hard under the theme called ‘A Debt for a Debt’,” she told The Tribune during a recent interview.

“We’re asking the government to look at legislation, change legislation (and) adjust or amend legislation and statutes (to ensure that) persons who would have harmed, attacked or killed anybody, that (their) victims now must be compensated – especially when there are kids involved.”

Ms Gibson said in instances of “domestic affairs” when a mother or father is killed, it should not be the sole responsibility of the government to take care of the children affected by the crime.

“Once you’re found guilty... from you first start working, your job is to work and take care of (those affected) children because you chose to take away their mother or father from them,” she said. “So that means you have to go into the prison tailor shop and make your children’s uniform every year, that’s your job.

“If Christmas comes and you have to make them a jewellery box or some kind of toy every year, then that’s your job taking care of your child.”

“...You have to not only think that you’re just convicted, but you have to be now held accountable and responsible for your actions.”

As it relates to other initiatives FOAM is facilitating, Ms Gibson revealed that the organisation recently held a candlelight vigil in honour of three women who were killed.

She also said the advocacy group has started issuing client cards that give users discounts for a variety of services.

“If you would have been shot, you’re in (a) wheelchair because of violence, or you’re on crutches because of violence...it’s an automatic 10 percent off at a few of our sponsored pharmacies.

“Also, once kids (are) involved, you qualify for 10 percent off uniform assistance and clothing,” she said.