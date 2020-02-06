‘Make Killers Pay Victims’ Families’

By FARRAH JOHNSON
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
KHANDI Gibson, founder and president of the local advocacy group Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), wants the government to enforce legislation that would ensure that perpetrators are responsible for supporting the families of victims affected by their acts of violence.
“We will be advocating hard under the theme called ‘A Debt for a Debt’,” she told The Tribune during a recent interview.
“We’re asking the government to look at legislation, change legislation (and) adjust or amend legislation and statutes (to ensure that) persons who would have harmed, attacked or killed anybody, that (their) victims now must be compensated – especially when there are kids involved.”
Ms Gibson said in instances of “domestic affairs” when a mother or father is killed, it should not be the sole responsibility of the government to take care of the children affected by the crime.
“Once you’re found guilty... from you first start working, your job is to work and take care of (those affected) children because you chose to take away their mother or father from them,” she said. “So that means you have to go into the prison tailor shop and make your children’s uniform every year, that’s your job.
“If Christmas comes and you have to make them a jewellery box or some kind of toy every year, then that’s your job taking care of your child.”
“...You have to not only think that you’re just convicted, but you have to be now held accountable and responsible for your actions.”
As it relates to other initiatives FOAM is facilitating, Ms Gibson revealed that the organisation recently held a candlelight vigil in honour of three women who were killed.
She also said the advocacy group has started issuing client cards that give users discounts for a variety of services.
“If you would have been shot, you’re in (a) wheelchair because of violence, or you’re on crutches because of violence...it’s an automatic 10 percent off at a few of our sponsored pharmacies.
“Also, once kids (are) involved, you qualify for 10 percent off uniform assistance and clothing,” she said.
Comments
Chucky 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Idiot, stupid idea.
What does she think the criminals have ceo side jobs. Most go to jail for many years, longer than kids take to grow up.
Farren 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
...if they are unable to cash compensate then they must pay with their lives; impose the Death Penalty. Justice must begin in that murder infested country.
joeblow 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Most of these low life criminals have no education or legal jobs, they are hustlers and low level dealers. What will they pay with?
Farren 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
...with their lives... 'Death Penalty'.
joeblow 5 minutes ago
...I support that!
Chucky 33 minutes ago
Take off the tribal face paint lady and try using your brain.
Sure it sounds good to make criminals pay, but with what?
And half the victims at least, are getting their due, paid back in the same street violence that they themselves have inflicted on others.
This woman is the epitome of your typical big fat blob with an equally big mouth that’s so desperate and to hear her own verbal diarrhoea that she can’t even take the time to think about the fool she says.
