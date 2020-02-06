Next Stop’S Court For Plastic Ban Offenders

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

RETAILERS who fail to comply with the 25 cent per plastic bag charge could be given a notice to appear in court, according to a representative of the Ministry of Environment and Housing.

Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, the Department of Environmental Health’s senior environmental officer, told The Tribune while most businesses are in compliance with the plastic ban, there are a few “non-compliant” retailers that environment officials will be “addressing in short order.”

“At this point we are beyond the warning stages,” she said.

“Most of the businesses that are not compliant we would have visited them once already so that would have been the warning. When we go back for the second time, if they remain non-compliant they will be given a notice that they are in non-compliance with whatever section of the legislation and (given) a notice to appear in court.”

Mrs Neely-Murphy said the fee merchants are legally required to charge customers for plastic bags is the only component of the plastic ban that certain retailers are in violation of. While she declined to name a particular business, she insisted the ministry has made the effort to ensure the public is fully knowledgeable of what the plastic ban entails.

“We have released a press statement to correct much of the misinformation that has been out there (and) we’ve made appearances on almost every radio station and every talk show that is based in New Providence to address some of the misinformation that is out there, so I think most people are clear on what is banned and why we have the 25 cent fee and all of the dates that are important as well.

“After the six-month period, the public can expect to not see any of the four banned items in the country anymore.”

Mrs Neely-Murphy was referring to a statement the ministry issued in January which addressed and clarified the purpose of the single-use plastic ban.

“By reducing the proliferation of plastic in our communities we will create a healthier environment that will serve to prevent massive landfill fires, reduce litter on our streets and beaches, and improve our general health,” the statement read. “This ban is also a part of the government’s response to climate change, a global phenomenon that is devastating our environment by shifting weather patterns and creating monster storms like Hurricane Dorian…By acting today, we aim to reduce the potential risk, cost and devastation that we could all face tomorrow.”

A ban on single-use plastics and Styrofoam came into effect on January 1 and these items can longer be imported. However, merchants and vendors can run down their existing supplies without charging consumers —except for plastic bags, which are subject to a fee of $25 cents to $1.

Businesses can charge this fee until the end of June.

“The purpose of the fee is to discourage consumers from buying plastic bags and to encourage them to bring reusable bags to shop so that they do not need to buy a plastic bag,” the ministry said in a recent statement. “This will reduce the number of plastic bags in circulation.”

The Ministry of the Environment and Housing continued: “Businesses can sell compostable bags, which look like plastic bags but are plant-based and therefore less harmful to the environment, from January 1, 2020, until 2022. Consumers have the option to buy plastic bags from businesses to transport their purchases or to bring their own reusable bags to shop.

“The checkout fee on plastic bags and biodegradable bags will be eliminated nationwide on July 1, 2020, as business owners will be prohibited from selling or using them as of this date. Additionally, business owners will be prohibited from selling or permitting the use of any of the ‘4Bidden Four’ items within their establishments after this date.”