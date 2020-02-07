Sir Arthur Foulkes And His Wife ‘Shaken’ After Break-In

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes and his wife have been left “shaken” after their West Bay Street home was broken into as they slept on Wednesday night.

Sir Arthur, confirming the incident to The Tribune Friday, said robbers stole a number of items including a laptop and about $100 cash.

Police also confirmed the incident but did not provide any details and did not include it any daily crime reports.

However it is believed that the robbers entered the home through a kitchen window. It is not known how many people entered the home.

“I don’t know what time it happened but we were home,” Sir Arthur explained when contacted Friday. “We were already in bed and they came in and we discovered it the (next) morning.”

“My wife went into the kitchen …and found a laptop missing and the kitchen door open and then she realised something was wrong.”

“We were quite shaken to think that someone was in our house in the middle of the night.

“That’s a little disturbing.”

The Tribune recently reported earlier this week that in the last several weeks residents in both eastern and western New Providence have complained about increased burglaries in their communities.

Quiet gated communities such as Palm Cay, Treasure Cove and Sandy Port have reported several of these incidents to police.



Sir Arthur noted that these are just the realities of society.

“We live in the same community and these are the problems we all have to face together,” he commented.

Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Superintendent Shanta Knowles this week noted that crime can happen anywhere and advised individuals to put in place residential security measures.

“Your location doesn’t necessarily make a difference, it’s continuing to be aware and to make your surroundings secure,” she said.

“I know a lot of people (are) not interested in putting up security bars and screens in their homes because sometimes it detracts from the beauty of the home, but it’s a safety measure and we encourage you to use them. We encourage these surveillance systems and to have them in operation and in use.

“Get to know your neighbours. Neighbours can share information. Neighbours can watch out for neighbours and that’s what we encourage.

“We are encouraging neighbours to be nosey and see who is going to the home next door. See who is not familiar with home next door. Make calls,” Supt Knowles has said.