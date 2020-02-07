Step Street Set For Road Works

The Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix, has scheduled milling and paving works for Step Street.

The road work is scheduled to be carried out beginning Monday, February 10, 2020, through February 24, 2020, from 9:00am to 2:30pm.

The works will incorporate the entire roadway beginning at Fox Hill Road. There will be full road closures implemented for the duration of the work.

Bahamix will apply a one lane traffic scheme to allow traffic movement through the paving site by residents of the area. All other motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and be aware of and acknowledge the posted traffic paving signs.

If you have any queries or concerns, please contact us at telephone numbers (242) 361-3886 or (242) 341-3886.

The Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix apologises for any inconvenience caused.