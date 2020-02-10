Minister’S Pride On Tourism ‘Shake-Up’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister has voiced pride at “really shaking up” the Ministry of Tourism’s workforce after discovering that the nine percent aged under 30 accounted for nine out of 10 resignations.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, told Tribune Business that a manpower audit of the ministry’s staff had proven “very revealing” as he denied claims that 14 employees had recently been laid-off or terminated.

Responding to a social media “voice note” being circulated by Fred Mitchell, the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) chairman, Mr D’Aguilar said the Ministry of Tourism does not lay-off or terminate any worker. Rather, because all are contract workers, they are subject to regular performance reviews with the possibility that their contracts may not be renewed.

The minister said only five persons had been impacted by this process recently, as he hit out at the former Christie administration for creating a bloated workforce by expanding the Ministry of Tourism’s staff from 250 to around 400 - with numerous hires coming “days before” the May 10, 2017, general election.

Mr D’Aguilar said the manpower audit, conducted after the Minnis administration took office, had exposed how numerous employees and become “disenchanted and disaffected”, with the progress of younger employees stifled by recruitment policies that left older ones in their post despite tourism’s ever-increasing dependence on rapidly changing technology.

“Fred Mitchell has gotten the wrong source,” Mr D’Aguilar blasted. “The Ministry of Tourism has not laid off anybody. The Ministry of Tourism does not lay anybody off. It evaluates each employee on his or her merits, and determines whether or not to renew their contracts.

“Tourism is a critical component of our economy, and it’s important to have the best team possible on its game every single day. That’s why the Ministry of Tourism was one of the few ministries, when it was set up, that determined all staff would be employed on a contractual basis.

“There are a number of people who, for whatever reason, don’t in the minds of the Ministry warrant a renewal of the contract. That’s almost normal and I had nothing to do with it. We have 400 employees. And it wasn’t 14. It was five. Minimal. It’s going to happen every year in the normal course of business.”

Mr D’Aguilar said it had been critical to alter the Ministry of Tourism’s age demographic given the increasing tendency of 21st century travellers to research and book the majority of their vacations online. This trend, he added, needed to be matched by a similarly tech-savvy workforce able to reach out and market to potential visitors using the mediums they employ.

“The MInistry of Tourism has employed over the last several years more than 30 millenials after a manpower audit revealed that only 9 percent of staff were under the age of 30 yet those persons accounted for 90 percent of the resignations,” he told Tribune Business.

“The Ministry of Tourism began to focus on getting bright young Bahamians into the Ministry, ensuring they were given engagements that gripped their interests and intellectually challenging assignments.

“I think we’ve created a lot of successful opportunities for young people to pursue a career in our number one industry. I’m very proud of what we have here, and we’re trying to empower people to achieve their goals. The manpower audit was very revealing,” Mr D’Aguilar continued.

“There were a lot of people who were disenchanted and disaffected. We’re trying to re-energise them and make this a fulfilling environment for them. We have really shaken up the human resources department in a way that may not have existed in the past.

“People who went overseas stayed overseas and never came back, blocking opportunities for other people in the agency to travel. We’re thinking of all these factors as we make a better and better workforce in this ministry. We won’t make everybody happy, but have shaken things up and made a difference.”

Mr D’Aguilar said the Ministry of Tourism’s workforce had settled at around 380-390 following the general election as he accused the former Christie administration of hiring in “an attempt to attract votes to the PLP rather than on the merits”.

“We’ve really brought focus to the deficiencies in the Ministry,” he added. “I think we were not attracting or retaining young, college educated Bahamians who wanted to pursue careers in tourism. We brought focus to that deficiency.

“I’m extremely proud of the recent hires at this Ministry. They’re intelligent, bright young minds interested in advancing our number one industry. A whole new dynamic is required to attract and market to travellers. We need to adjust our workforce to adapt to these changes.”