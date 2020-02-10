Three In Hospital After Separate Stabbing And Shootings

THREE men are in hospital after separate shooting and stabbing incidents.

Police said a man was shot after 9pm on Thursday. He was walking on Taylor Street, Nassau Village when a gunman approached and shot him.

The injured man is in stable condition in hospital.

Another man was stabbed on Saturday. Shortly before 3am, a group of men were fighting at a bar on Charles Vincent Street off Cordeaux Avenue, when one of the men produced a sharp object and stabbed the victim. The injured man was taken to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police are also investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night, leaving a man in hospital. Shortly before 10pm, a man was in the area of a church at Brougham Street off East Street, when he was approached by an armed male who shot him before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The injured male is listed in stable condition in hospital.