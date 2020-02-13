20-Year-Old Remanded Over 'Karaoke King' Attack

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday for trying to kill Bahamian entertainer Demetrius Smith in the course of an armed robbery on Sunday. Rasheed Watson was charged before magistrate Samuel McKinney on one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery and receiving stemming from the February 9 incident.

It is alleged Watson, armed with a knife, robbed Mr Smith of his red Chevrolet Tahoe worth $70,000 that contained $2,500, and tried to murder the local personality, known as the "Karaoke King".

It is also alleged he dishonestly received Mr Smith's Chevy Tahoe in the process.

According to initial reports from police, shortly after 3am on Sunday, Mr Smith was at a residence on San Souci off Eastern Road when he was approached by two men who robbed him of cash and a red Chevy Tahoe. Mr Smith, who was physically assaulted and stabbed during the encounter, was taken to hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

A short time later, officers on the scene observed a red Chevy Tahoe canvassing the area. The officers pursued the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

The Chevy crashed in the area of Fox Hill Road and Eastern Road where the two men got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. However, officers pursued the suspects and caught them a short time later. Both males were arrested and taken into custody, police said.

Watson was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to March 31 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail. Watson is represented by attorney Ian Cargill.