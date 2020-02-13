Quarantine Numbers Fall

THE number of Bahamians in quarantine after travel to China has declined, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Four people have been released already and two more were expected to be released from quarantine yesterday, the ministry said. Officials did not provide a specific figure of the amount of people who remain in quarantine, however, last week the Ministry of Health reported that the number had risen to 15 at one point.

Quarantine measures were put in place in the wake of the spread of the deadly 2019 Novel Coronavirus in China. This week, the World Health Organisation announced the virus’ official name is COVID-19.

“To date, there remains no suspected, reported or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bahamas,” the Ministry of Health said. “Currently, there are more than 44,000 cases confirmed on mainland China, with at least 1,000 deaths with spread to at least 27 countries.”

The Ministry of Health said update meetings were held with operational stakeholders regarding the implementation of the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP). “The number of persons arriving at Bahamian ports for processing and screening for quarantine measures has declined,” the ministry added. “Currently, four persons have been released from quarantine, and another two persons are expected to be released today (Wednesday). The individuals that were monitored and those presently being monitored have shown no symptoms of the virus. Quarantine measures remain set at 14 days.”

Representatives from the Ministry of Health will visit Grand Bahama today to meet with relevant stakeholder groups on that island.

