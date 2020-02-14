Police Called After Row Between Man And Woman At Freeport Nib Building

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

POLICE were called to a disturbance at the National Insurance Building in Freeport where a man and woman were involved in an argument on Valentine’s Day.

When police arrived they found a large unruly mob gathered in the parking lot, and fired several shots in the air to disperse the crowd. It is believed that the woman, who was hit in the head by the man, was employed at the NIB, and that a co-worker came to her assistance and tried to break up the fight.

A video of the drama went viral on social media. The Tribune tried to confirm the incident with police officials, but did not receive a response up to press time on Friday.