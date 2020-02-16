Man In Custody After Stabbing Death

One man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing incident off East Street in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after 2am, the body of a man was discovered on Ross Corner with apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A short time later, police acting on intelligence went to a residence on Ross

Corner where they arrested a man in connection with this incident.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.