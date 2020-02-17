Armed Robbers Hold Up Jewellery Store On Paradise Island

POLICE are searching for the suspects who held up and robbed a jewellery store on Paradise Island of a number of Rolex watches over the weekend.

According to reports, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, two men entered a jewellery store on Paradise Island. One of the suspects produced a firearm, causing the store’s employees to flee to the back of the store.

The two suspects subsequently smashed two showcases in the store and stole an assortment of Rolex watches before escaping.

Police are also looking for the suspects who robbed two people at gunpoint of a car in the Nassau Village community on Friday.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm on that day, a man and a woman were outside a residence at Esmerlea Avenue off Taylor Street when they were approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

The suspects subsequently robbed the pair of cash and a silver coloured Nissan Note.

Several armed robberies also occurred on Thursday. Police said in the first incident, a man was outside a residence on Stevenson Subdivision off Mackey Street shortly before 9pm when he was approached by an armed man who robbed him of cash, a watch, and a ring before fleeing on foot.

In the second incident, a woman was outside a residence on Crepe Myrtle Road, Garden Hills shortly before 10pm Thursday when she was approached by a man armed with a firearm who demanded the keys to her vehicle, a Nissan Note LP #AU4437. After handing the man the keys, the woman ran into the home, activating the kill switch that disabled the vehicle and caused the suspect to flee the scene on foot.

In the third incident, a man was outside a residence on Sandilands Village, off Fox Hill Road shortly after 11pm when he was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm who robbed him of a champagne coloured 2004 Buick Regal.