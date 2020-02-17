Bannister Praises The Mudd Clean-Up

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
CARIBBEAN Pavement Solutions has completed its clean-up of The Mudd shanty town in Abaco, transforming an area that was a labyrinth of structures later decimated by Hurricane Dorian.
Works Minister Desmond Bannister said he toured the site on Friday to assess its completion, ensure it was protected from entry by unauthorised people and determine what further steps must be taken.
“The clean up of that site was outstanding, and shows the high quality work that young Bahamian professionals can do,” he said yesterday.
Drone photos capture the new reality of the area, one that is now free of structures after being the site of the country’s most complex and populated shanty town for years. In a statement, CPS said it took four months to clear, sort and discard tons of waste from the area, “white, e-waste, green waste and construction debris.”
“Eagle-eyed workers had to remain alert for human remains. They discovered 12 hurricane scattered bodies at the site and provided those lost souls with dignity in death by turning them over to authorities for identification,” a press release from the company said. “Another challenging aspect CPS faced was navigating the swampy terrain from which the community took its name. Aside from the mud, the site featured sinkholes and poorly constructed cesspits, not built to code, which could wreck costly heavy-duty machinery if traversed.”
CPS said the project employed 100 men at its peak and it transformed Friendship Tabernacle in Central Pines into a man camp to house and feed its workers while outfitting the church with a new generator, additional air conditioning units, airbeds, washers, dryers, outdoor showers and installed recreational amenities.
CPS is a subsidiary of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies that specializes in heavy-duty clean-up, maintenance and pavement preservation.
Comments
TalRussell 9 hours, 31 minutes ago
I sense the colony's entire Imperialists red cabinet is on a pre general election campaign sugar kinds high.rush? No clean-up should've got such rush excitement from such senior crown minister?
Now, comrade minister, date and time to hand over the envelope for the all-in Bill - listing in detail the itemised costs breakdown. Was the contracted, tendered?
Whom exactly is the registered legal owner of the property?
bogart 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
WHY REST OF ALL OTHER DONE HEAVILY TAXED...TAXPAYERS FROM OTHER ISLANDS HAVE TO ......MAKE SACRIFICES TO PAY FOR THIS CLEAN UP...?????
This illegal shsntytown inferior construction all mashed up and published all over the world....turning Bahamas into beggary nation......because of Govts slackness ...incompetitence...WOrld wanting to know why gross illegal incompetitrnce flourished an NOONE RESPONSIBLE...!!!!!! AN NOW STICKING THE CLEANUP COSTS TO THE PEOPLE LAWABIDING FOLLOWING LEGAL BUILDING CODE LAWS....!!!!
PUT LIEN ON THE LAND OR EMINRNT DOMAIN...SEIZE IT.... AND PUT IT UP FOR AUCTION AND REPAY LEGAL LAWABIDING Taxpayers COSTS.plus interest..!!!!!!......then again that is unlikely because there are cronies, cohorts likely wanting to have it go back to the Haitians and wanting their families who can vote.
mandela 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Thank you, Father Almighty, Thank you, Dorian, the area looks beautiful, a beautiful new start.
