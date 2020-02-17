Bannister Praises The Mudd Clean-Up

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CARIBBEAN Pavement Solutions has completed its clean-up of The Mudd shanty town in Abaco, transforming an area that was a labyrinth of structures later decimated by Hurricane Dorian.

Works Minister Desmond Bannister said he toured the site on Friday to assess its completion, ensure it was protected from entry by unauthorised people and determine what further steps must be taken.

“The clean up of that site was outstanding, and shows the high quality work that young Bahamian professionals can do,” he said yesterday.

Drone photos capture the new reality of the area, one that is now free of structures after being the site of the country’s most complex and populated shanty town for years. In a statement, CPS said it took four months to clear, sort and discard tons of waste from the area, “white, e-waste, green waste and construction debris.”

“Eagle-eyed workers had to remain alert for human remains. They discovered 12 hurricane scattered bodies at the site and provided those lost souls with dignity in death by turning them over to authorities for identification,” a press release from the company said. “Another challenging aspect CPS faced was navigating the swampy terrain from which the community took its name. Aside from the mud, the site featured sinkholes and poorly constructed cesspits, not built to code, which could wreck costly heavy-duty machinery if traversed.”

CPS said the project employed 100 men at its peak and it transformed Friendship Tabernacle in Central Pines into a man camp to house and feed its workers while outfitting the church with a new generator, additional air conditioning units, airbeds, washers, dryers, outdoor showers and installed recreational amenities.

CPS is a subsidiary of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies that specializes in heavy-duty clean-up, maintenance and pavement preservation.