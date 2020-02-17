Man Shot Dead Off East Street

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead off East Street on Monday night.

According to reports, shortly before 8pm, the man was standing in front of a home on Toote Shop Corner when a Honda pulled up next to him. An armed man came from the vehicle and shot him before getting back into the vehicle and speeding away. Paramedics were called but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.