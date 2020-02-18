Gibson Hits Back At Davis Over 'Child' Jibe

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson hit back yesterday at Opposition Leader Philip “Brave” Davis for referring to him as a child.

As he joined striking members of the Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU) outside WSC headquarters last week, Mr Davis said: “…The time has come for that child to be moved from that post.”

During his contribution to the mid-year budget debate yesterday, Mr Gibson responded. “Don’t be fooled by (the PLP),” he said. “Do not allow them to be use youthful props. These comments show you exactly what the leadership of the PLP think of young people. I was elected by the Bahamian people to do a job. If doing my job to the best of my ability and the interest and well being of the Bahamian public is considered an act of a child, then the Bahamas needs more children in leadership.

“The comments of the member gave the public an insight into the mind of someone who wants to be prime minister. Sixty percent of the Bahamas population is between zero and 40. I’m 36 this year, if I’m considered the child then certainly 60 percent is viewed as hapless children by a man who wants to be prime minister.

“Children cannot vote. What was even more disrespectful was the loud cackling of disrespectful PLPs who accompanied him. This attempt to denigrate was insulting and disrespectful, smacks of ageism and allows us all to infer that the member would not give opportunities to young people if elected.”