Is It Time To Move Marsh Harbour?

By LEANDRA ROLLE

STATE Minister for Disaster Reconstruction Iram Lewis said a discussion “must be had” with landowners in Marsh Harbour, Abaco about possibly rebuilding the town centre more inland in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

His comment came when he was asked yesterday about the role the private sector will play in the redevelopment of Marsh Harbour. Mr Lewis said: “...Marsh Harbour is a special area in that most of the properties are privately owned so if it was government Crown land, if it was a government subdivision, we can just go it there and do what we please.

“But, we must have meetings with all of the necessary stakeholders, most of them being private citizens. So, when you talk about redesigning Marsh Harbour, one of the things that immediately comes to mind is that you must shift the town centre more inland. But, again that is on private property so the discussion must be had with private property owners so that they will all be in agreement and that they must trade off how do they agree and be comfortable with whatever trade offer might come.”

He added: “With respect to Marsh Harbour dock itself, based on the fact that the terminal buildings, the international, the domestic and the administrative buildings right on the harbour itself is too close to the coast, they are now being demolished as we speak. Actively being demolished. We will not put those buildings back in those communication. We will push those away from the seafront, allow us more apron and working space at the harbour itself and put those in a more elevated area.”

Mr Lewis also defended the pace of debris removal and restoration on the island. He said Abaco will not be rebuilt “overnight” as construction on the island alone will take years.

“…I did say that there will be years of construction. It doesn’t happen overnight. It will be a long time. There’s a lot of debris to clean up and we had to be very sensitive in how we clean those debris in areas like the Peas and the Mudd.

“We couldn’t take any of the machines and just be insensitive. We had to take that layer by layer and there were a lot of pits for waste disposal all over there, so we had to be very careful. We’re now in the area of Marsh Harbour itself going towards the ferry dock, a lot of privately-owned properties. We have no right to just go on their properties and clean without having the permission of the owners.

“We’re asking (the owners) to do their best in bringing their debris to the roadside so once it’s at the roadside, we can go and remove it so it’s a partnership so once we have full cooperation from all, I’m sure that we will work as fast and we’ve been doing that.”

He said officials have seen “tremendous progress” on the storm impacted island since the passage of the monster storm.

“The unfortunate thing is that there will always be naysayers and persons will always have their opinion. I invite all to go there and to measure where we were immediately after Dorian and where we are now and use their best judgments,” he told reporters on the sidelines at a recovery policy workshop yesterday.

“I am not one to feed a negative monster. I like to focus on the positive. I like to focus on what we have achieved and use that as a springboard moving forward so we have made tremendous progress and I believe it will come.”

After Hurricane Dorian ravaged Abaco and Grand Bahama in early September, the government awarded contracts to several companies to assist with the clean-up process.

However, in recent weeks, many Abaco residents have expressed disappointment with the process, saying more can be done.

The minister was also asked about the pledges made during the Hurricane Dorian Pledging Conference last month and concerning when they will be made available to the public.

However, to this, he replied: “I believe that there was no secret with respect to the pledging conference itself. It was wide open for everyone to be there to take pictures and to record. There was no anonymous donors.

“Everyone was very open with what their proposals were and I’m sure that all the information that needs to be had is available to the public.”