Murphy: No Glass Found In Prison Meals

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Department of Correctional Services Commissioner Charles Murphy said “there is no truth” about claims of small pieces of broken glass being found in inmates’ food.

“What I’ve learned (is) that there’s nothing, no fact to that statement,” Commissioner Murphy said during an event at the facility yesterday. “The investigation is still going on and as soon as we complete it, then we will publish the finding but so far there’s no truth to what was said.”

Last December, a prisoner told The Tribune he found small pieces of glass broken up in the food the correctional facility provided him. He alerted guards and they took the plate of food away from him.

“I don’t eat their food anymore,” the prisoner told this newspaper via telephone. “I gone to the prison doctor, doctor told me this is a serious matter.”

The commissioner revealed previously that the matter was being investigated after he heard the claims. He also said officials were awaiting autopsies of two inmates who died late last year.

He said that foul play was not suspected in their deaths. “One inmate fell sick and was taken to the hospital and passed there,” he said last year. “The other died in his dorm.”