Nassau/Pi Resorts Enjoy 24% Increase In 'Mice'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

The Nassau/Paradise Island resort industry last year enjoyed a "24 percent increase" in its meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) business, a Cabinet minister revealed yesterday.

Dionisio D'Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, told the House of Assembly: "Our meetings, incentives, conferences and events or 'MICE' sector registered a 24 percent increase over [the previous] year to Nassau, Paradise Island. This represented some 312,000 room nights and room revenue of approximately $94.7m, and an average room rate of $304."

Mr D'Aguilar also hailed the Ministry of Tourism's success in driving romance, wedding and honeymoon business to The Bahamas, adding that this sector "ended exceptionally well in 2019 with an increase of over 16 percent - from 164,000 visitors in 2018 to 192,000 in 2019".

He added: "A major focus of my Ministry's thrust is driving tourism business to our Out Islands. The boating, private aviation and dive markets, in particular, have proven to be high performing revenue earners for our Out Island communities.

"To this end, the Ministry's global sales team capitalises on every opportunity to stage an impressive showcase for The Bahamas at the most prestigious boating, air and dive shows."

Highlighting international sporting events that took place in The Bahamas, Mr D'Aguilar said the Atlantis Crown Gymnastics Invitational generated "estimated visitor expenditure" of $5.5m over a five-day event. He added that the Sunshine Marathon Bahamas event had produced "an estimated tourism expenditure of $2.1m".

Mr D'Aguilar also updated Parliament on the Ministry of Tourism's latest advertising and marketing campaigns in the UK and Canada. He said: "The UK team just recently launched a major brand image campaign takeover of shopping centres, London train stations and underground stations, as well as fully-wrapped double decker busses showing commuters and visitors that our islands are open for business."

"Our Canadian markets have responded well to our messaging post-Dorian. Our Canada office conducted a series of trade and media interviews and events called Canada tour in Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto" that were attended by 500 travel agents and 90 media personnel.