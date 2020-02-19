This Silence Is Deafening

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Years have passed since the late Dr. B. J. Nottage, former Minister of National Security, committed himself to legislation his government would introduce, that he called “Marco’s Law”.

It was after the death of Marco, whose body was found in a garbage bin in Cable Beach. The law was to include the Sexual Offenders Register, which could be very effective in the prevention and detection of sex crimes against women and children.

The law was to be retroactive from the date of Marco’s death so as to provide names and information for the Sexual Offenders Register. The silence of our women and women’s organization on the subject is deafening. The same applies to our politicians.

The Trinidad & Tobago has said, that perpetrators of sex crimes will face the full brunt of the law, aimed at deterring, punishing and shaming rapists, paedophiles and others with a propensity to commit sexual assaults and offences, and for the first time, information on sex beasts will be shown online for public access to their names, addresses, photographs and offences committed.

The Commissioner of Police can also publicize this information for the public to be aware of sex beasts in their communities and better protect themselves and their children.

The new law, which went into effect on January 31, 2020 provides for victims of sex crimes to seek compensation from offenders if they contract a sexual disease. The law also emphasizes the protection of children by widening the category of persons who must mandatorily report cases of sexual abuse, failing which a crime is committed.

It is hoped, that the above information would end the silence on the subject.

We have spent months and years debating same sex marriage and husbands raping wives.

We serve with Honour – We remember with pride.

PAUL THOMPSON Sr.

ACP- Retired

Nassau

February 17, 2020