Bail For Principal Accused Of Indecent Assault

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE principal of a Christian school has been granted bail ahead of his trial over allegations he indecently assaulted one of his former female students last month.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt granted Thomas Whitfield Nottage $3,500 bail with sureties ahead of his May 12 trial.

As part of his bail conditions, Nottage must report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station on the 15th and 28th of each month before 6pm. He is also ordered not to come into contact with the complainant.

Last week, Nottage was charged before the chief magistrate over claims he indecently assaulted the 13-year-old girl on January 29.

Nottage is the principal of Grace Christian School of Excellence, but also a pastor at Grace Evangelical Ministries. According to his attorney, Keevon Maynard, Nottage has been a pastor for over 20 years.

Corporal Samantha Miah prosecuted.