Jamaican Accused Of Murdering Jamal Russell

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old Jamaican was charged with murder in Freeport yesterday.

Damaine Donovan Sterling, of Cherry Corner, Poineer’s Loop, appeared before Magistrate Rengin Johnson in Court Three. He was represented by K Brian Hanna.

A group of people stood at the rear of the courthouse with their cell phones recording as the accused arrived shortly after 2pm in a police car and was taken by CDU officers inside the building.



Due to space limitations, only one relative of the deceased and the accused were permitted in the courtroom for the arraignment held at 3pm.

It is alleged that Sterling killed Jamal Russell sometime between Wednesday, February 12, and Friday, February 14. He was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

Russell, who was last seen last week Wednesday, was reported missing by his family and was discovered dead in his home by police last Friday. The incident is second murder for the year on Grand Bahama.

During the arraignment, Sterling was asked by the judge about his nationality and status in the Bahamas.

He told Magistrate Johnson that he is a Jamaican attending school in The Bahamas. According to the teen, he lived in this country for the past 14 years, since the age of five, with his stepfather George Pinder.

Mr Hanna explained his client is a student of Jack Hayward High School.

However, the prosecutor indicated there was nothing in the record specifying his legal status in the country.

“They were in the process of taking him back to Jamaica in the Easter,” explained Mr Hanna.

Bail was denied and the matter was adjourned to May 19.