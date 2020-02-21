Agreement Close On Border Protection

Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on border protection with Turks and Caicos “very soon”, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis revealed yesterday.

The issue of border control, according to Dr Minnis, was among the many topics discussed at a CARICOM meeting held in Barbados this week.

“…We brought forth to our CARICOM colleagues (and) the challenges that we face with illegals and the challenges both ourselves and Turks and Caicos face,” he told reporters upon his return to the country yesterday.

“In fact, the Turks prime minister had pointed out that things are getting so bad and restless in the Turks island that residents are now taking it upon themselves to capture illegal residents, apprehended them themselves and retain them for the police and other officers.

“The Bahamas is in discussion with the Turks and Caicos and we are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding very soon so that we can protect each other’s borders as we face the same challenges.”

Noting that the country will no longer “tolerate” illegal immigration, Dr Minnis was also clear that anyone found harbouring or hiring undocumented migrants will also suffer the consequences.

“It is essential that we take charge and grab hold of the challenges we face with respect to illegals,” he told reporters yesterday.

“This is no longer talk. Those Bahamians who are engaged or have hired illegals — the police, the immigration and the relevant ministries have been given the mandate that they are to prosecute such individuals.”

“Because The Bahamas is for Bahamians first and foremost. It is our responsibility that Bahamians are first.”

Similar warnings have been expressed by Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson, who also recently vowed to clamp down on the matter.

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson told reporters that officials will “extract” undocumented migrants living in shelters throughout New Providence once those facilities have been deactivated.

“All I’ll say about the shelters is that they will not be used to circumvent the law,” Mr Johnson said. “We now know who is in the shelters. We now know who is documented. We now know who are undocumented and so as those shelters are closing, we in a humane, courteous and legal way, we will extract those persons.…Those type of operations will be ongoing and not just in Nassau, but in any of the islands.”

Stating that the government is committed to putting Bahamians first, Dr Minnis said this country will not sign any agreement promoting “free movement of people.”

“We’ve made it clear that we have a problem with illegal immigration and The Bahamas will no longer tolerate and we cannot afford it. Our population is of 400,000. Haiti is a population of 12 million. CARICOM also would’ve discussed free movement of people,” he said.

“The Bahamas’ position was firm. The Bahamas will not sign any agreement with free movement of people. If we were to do that, you can imagine 12 million to 400,000 — you would lose your job.”

Other topics discussed at the CARICOM meeting, according to Dr Minnis, included security issues, sustainable housing development and other Dorian-related matters.

