Bail Is Denied As Man Faces Murder Charge

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A Haitian-Bahamian man was charged in Magistrates Court yesterday with murdering another man last weekend.

Jean Joseph aka “Zoe” stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the death of Roderick Taylor on February 15.

According to reports, shortly after 2am, the body of a man was discovered on Ross Corner with apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. A short time later, police acting on intelligence went to a residence on Ross Corner where they arrested a man in connection with this incident.

Joseph was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to April 28 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.