Law Enforcement And Health Officials In Victim Identification Workshop

OVER two dozen local law enforcement and health officials were trained in victim identification techniques during a three-day training workshop led by the United Kingdom’s Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) Unit Specialists.

In a statement Friday, the British High Commission revealed that the UK police team trained more than 30 local officials in response to the country’s request for assistance “in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.”

The UK’s Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) Unit Specialists returned to The Bahamas this week to carry out the training session with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and officials from across the health and law enforcement community, the statement said.

It said: “Superintendent Pete Sparks of the Metropolitan Police praised the professionalism and commitment of the teams he had met here and in Abaco last year. He said, ‘the techniques we have been discussing today can be used in many casualty situations. The key is for the different teams to take the same systematic approach.”

In the statement, British High Commissioner Sarah Dickson also noted that the similarities between UK and Bahamian officials “made it easier” for the two police forces to work together.

“Ever since the Minister of Health, Dr Duane Sands, rang me last September it has been an area of cooperation between our two countries. I am pleased this Interpol standard work continues to happen.

“Speaking at the presentation of training certificates ceremony today, Acting Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle stated that the RBPF is ‘committed to ensuring our police workforce is well-equipped to deal with emerging threats and future needs.’ He further said that, ‘I am sure that we will reap the benefits from (the training) as we seek to identify the remaining and new discoveries of skeletal remains from Abaco, Grand Bahama and other areas of The Bahamas.”

The three-day course, which took place at the police training college from February 18-20, included classroom based training and practical exercises.

Those in attendance were trained in “action to collect and log evidence; managing working in difficult situations and mass casualty situations.”

According to the release, the collaboration came from a conversation between Health Minister Dr Duane Sands and the British High Commissioner in the “immediate aftermath of the hurricane.”

“Detective Superintendent, Peter Sparks QPM, and Police Manager Howard Way, OBE, visited The Bahamas in September and discussed support needs with the authorities,” according to the statement.

“This has led to the delivery of this disaster victim identification course for investigators.”