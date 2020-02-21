Man Arrested After Gun, Ammunition Found

A MAN was arrested Thursday when police discovered a .9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition in a vehicle he was in.

Police said shortly after 4pm, mobile division officers were on patrol in the area of Comfort and Hay Streets where they saw a silver coloured Honda Accord with three men acting suspiciously.

The officers stopped the vehicle. Two of the men got out and fled, while a third man was apprehended before he could escape.

The officers searched the vehicle and found the weapon and ammunition.

In a separate incident two men and a woman were arrested when police discovered Indian Hemp in their possession.

According to reports, shortly before midnight Thursday, officers acting on information executed a search warrant on a home at Amherstia Avenue, Garden Hills and recovered a quantity of Indian Hemp.

The three persons were then arrested and taken into custody.

Police have not said if or when charges are expected against those arrest.