Mechanical Problems Force Loadshedding

MECHANICAL problems at its Clifton Power Station forced Bahamas Power and Light to load shed yesterday morning.

A notice posted to BPL's Facebook page said the load shedding began at 9.10am, affecting portions of New Providence. BPL later said an engine at the Clifton Station "suffered an unexpected component failure" which forced workers to take it offline.

BPL said power was restored to affected communities at 9.40am.