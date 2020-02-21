Second Man Charged With $200,000 Armed Raid On Photo Studio

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A SECOND man was remanded to prison yesterday charged with holding up at gunpoint the proprietor of a photo studio on Carmichael Road and robbing him of over $200,000 last week.

Andino Cunningham, 44, of Pinewood Gardens was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with robbing Charles Sawyers’ Portraits-a-La Sawyers photo studio at gunpoint of $208,028 cash on February 11. Cunningham was further charged with being in possession of a silver and black 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol as well as three unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Initial reports from police said before 8.15am on the day in question, two men entered Portraits-a-La Sawyers photo studio dressed in white jumpsuits and claiming to be window cleaners. They held up the proprietor and a worker as previously reported.

Police shot a suspect at the scene while an officer was injured during a struggle with one of the suspects, police said. The injured officer got medical assistance while the wounded suspect was taken to hospital.

Cunningham was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to April 1 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

On Monday, George Bennet Delva Sr was also charged in connection with the incident. He also returns to court on April 1.