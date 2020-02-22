Man Killed, Woman Injured In East Bay Street Crash

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a car crashed on East Bay Street in the early hours of Saturday.
According to reports, shortly before 4am, the woman, who was driving a white Daihatsu Mira, was near the Paradise Island Bridge when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. EMS were called and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.
