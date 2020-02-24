Updated: Officer Killed In 4am East Bay Street Car Crash

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE in New Providence are investigating a traffic fatality that left an immigration officer dead and a woman in hospital early Saturday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 4am, the woman, who was driving a white Daihatsu Mira, was travelling on East Bay Street near the Paradise Island Bridge when she lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

EMS were called and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was taken to hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The passenger has been identified by family and friends as Juan Ritchie, an immigration officer.

In a press release posted on Facebook, immigration officials remembered him as a good worker with a positive attitude.

“The department expresses condolences to the family, friends and colleagues and Entry A-Squad 2017 on the tragic death of Mr Juan Ritchie, trainee immigration officer,” the statement read.

“His positive attitude and desire to be of service to others has touched us all. Our hearts and love go out to his family during this difficult time. Our officer and his family will always be in our thoughts and prayers. May he live forever in our memories.”

Mr Ritchie is the second immigration officer to die in a traffic accident this year. Chief Immigration Officer Bradley McDonald died in a traffic accident on Abaco last month.

Officer McDonald and another man were travelling in a Jeep Wrangler, west on Earnest Dean Highway, near Sandy Point, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

The two men had serious injuries and were taken to Marsh Harbour’s medical facility, where Mr McDonald died from his injuries. At the time, the second man was airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.